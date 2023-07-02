Sports

Beth Mooney smokes her 19th WT20I half-century: Key stats

Beth Mooney smokes her 19th WT20I half-century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 10:13 am 2 min read

Mooney scored her 19th WT20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia Women opener Beth Mooney smoked a match-winning fifty in the opening WT20I against England. She hammered an unbeaten 61 off 47 balls, powering the Aussies to a thrilling four-wicket win. Her stellar knock was laced with nine boundaries. Meanwhile, this was Mooney's 19th WT20I half-century and the fifth one against the English team in the format. Here we look at her stats.

A crucial knock from Mooney

Chasing 154 in Birmingham, Australia lost their skipper Alyssa Healy (5) cheaply. Mooney rebuilt the innings with handy partnerships with Tahlia McGrath (40) and Ashleigh Gardner (31). She reached her fifty off 42 balls. England bounced back with three quick wickets. Mooney, nevertheless, held her nerves as the Aussies crossed the line with a delivery to spare.

19th WT20I fifty for Mooney

As mentioned, this was Mooney's 19th half-century in the WT20I format. She has now raced to 2,411 runs in 84 games at 41.56. Her strike rate reads 124.72. Among Australians, only Healy (2,494) and Meg Lanning (3,405) own more WT20I runs. Meanwhile, Mooney also owns a couple of tons in the WT20I format, including one against England.

A look at her numbers against England

With 480 runs in 13 games at an excellent average of 53.33, Mooney is the fifth-highest run-getter against England in WT20Is. The tally includes five fifties and a solitary ton with her strike rate being 136.36. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has raced to 313 runs in nine WT20Is this year at 62.60. No other full-member team player is ahead of her in this regard.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, England were off to a shaky start as three of their top-four batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Opener Sophia Dunkley (56), Heather Knight (29), and wicket-keeper Amy Jones (40*) helped the hosts post 153/7. Jess Jonassen (3/35) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. In reply, Australia also faced several hurdles but they eventually managed to cross the line.

Share this timeline