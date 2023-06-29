Sports

RR to offer Jos Buttler multi-year contract: His T20 stats

June 29, 2023

Six of Buttler's six T20 tons have come for RR (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to offer Jos Buttler a multi-year contract, reported The Telegraph. Though the sum of the contract is yet to be known, the bond will reportedly tie Buttler for at least four years to the Royals family. Meanwhile, the contract can also put Buttler's England future in danger. He is their white-ball captain currently. Here are his T20 stats.

Why does this story matter?

Buttler is one of the finest T20 batters going around and his wicket-keeping abilities make him an even greater asset. He has also been a prolific performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As RR have extended their branches to the SAT20 league (Paarl Royals) and the Caribbean Premier League (Barbados Royals), they would be tempted to get Buttler in all their teams.

10,000 runs and counting for Buttler

The ongoing Vitality Blast 2023 recently saw Buttler crossing the 10,000-run mark in T20s. He has now raced to 10,080 runs in 372 T20 games at an average and strike rate of 34.16 and 144.70, respectively. The tally includes six tons and 21 fifties with his best score being 124. Notably, Buttler became only just the ninth batter to touch the landmark in T20s.

His run for Rajasthan Royals

In 96 IPL appearances, he has scored 3,223 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.91 and 148.32, respectively (50s: 19). 2,696 of these runs have come in 71 appearances for RR at 42.12. Four of Buttler's five IPL tons came in the 2022 edition where he scored 863 runs, the third-most for a batter in an IPL season.

His numbers in T20 Blast

Buttler has now raced to 281 runs in eight games in T20 Blast 2023 at 35.12. While the tally includes three fifties, his strike rate reads 151.89. Overall in the competition's history, the dasher has smoked 2,386 runs in 105 games at an average and strike rate of 32.24 and 150.34, respectively. Besides Lancashire, Buttler has represented Somerset in the league.

England's highest run-getter in T20Is

England's captain in white-ball cricket, Buttler owns 2,713 runs in 106 T20Is at a strike rate of 144.07 (Average: 34.78). He owns 20 fifties and a solitary ton. The 32-year-old is England's highest run-getter in the format. He stands ninth in the overall list. Notably, Buttler powered England to the ICC T20 World Cup title last year.

Highest run-getter in SA20

Buttler represented RR's sister franchise Paarl Royals in the inaugural SA20 earlier this year. With 391 runs in 11 games at 132.54, he finished the competition as the highest run-getter. He played an instrumental role in powering the Royals to the semi-final.

