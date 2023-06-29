Sports

James Maddison joins Tottenham Hotspur for £40m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 04:33 pm 2 min read

Maddison made 203 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 55 times (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have signed England midfielder James Maddison for £40m from Leicester City. The versatile Maddison has signed a five-year deal. Notably, he played a key role in helping Leicester win the FA Cup in 2020-21 but couldn't prevent them from being relegated to the Championship last season. Maddison had earlier joined Leicester from Norwich in 2018 for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison played a key role for the Foxes

Maddison made 203 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 55 times across five seasons. As per Footystats, he also chipped in with 38 assists. His best season was in 2021-22 when he managed 18 goals in 53 appearances, besides marking 12 assists. In the Premier League, Maddison made 163 appearances for Leicester, scoring 43 times and clocking 33 assists.

Breaking down Maddison's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Maddison scored 10 goals and clocked nine assists for Leicester in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He made 30 appearances. As per Opta, seven of his goals were from inside the box. He managed 29 shots on target, besides making 101 ball recoveries. He created 69 chances and completed 805 passes from 1,013 attempts. He completed 46 take-ons, four clearances, and 13 interceptions.

A look at his career stats

Maddison started his career with Coventry City, scoring five times in 42 matches across competitions. He moved to Norwich City next, scoring 16 goals in 53 matches. He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Aberdeen, scoring twice in 17 matches. He impressed for Norwich in 2017-18, scoring 15 goals and making 11 assists.

Honors and individual success for Maddison

Maddison lifted the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield with Leicester. He won Premier League Goal of the Month in September 2020. He was voted EFL Young Player of the Month (January 2018). He was included in the EFL Team of the Season in 2017-18 and also the PFA Team of the Year (Championship). He was Leicester's Player of the Year in 2021-22.

