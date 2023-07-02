Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana claims his best ODI figures

CWC Qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana claims his best ODI figures

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 03:41 pm 2 min read

Theekshana recorded 4/25 against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana bowled a stupendous spell against hosts Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He returned with 4/25 in 8.2 overs, his best figures in ODIs. The tally includes a maiden. Thanks to his brilliance, Zimbabwe were folded for 165 in just 32.2 overs. Here are further details.

A brilliant spell from Theekshana

Sri Lanka's decision of bowling first at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo turned out to be spot on as Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals. The in-form Sean Williams, who made 56, was Theekshana's first victim in the game. The mystery spinner then ran through the lower order, dismissing Ryan Burl (16), Luke Jongwe (10), and Blessing Muzarabani (0) in quick intervals.

Second four-fer in the format

Meanwhile, this was Theekshana's second four-fer in the format as he claimed 4/37 against South Africa in September 2021. Overall, the spinner has raced to 28 wickets in 20 ODIs at an average of 26.21. His economy rate in the format reads 4.38. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old has raced to 13 wickets in six games in the ongoing competition at an economy of 4.06.

How did the innings pan out?

While Theekshana did the damage in the middle overs, Dilshan Madushanka (3/15) made the new ball talk. The young pacer rattled Zimbabwe's top-order with three wickets inside powerplay overs. Williams (56) and Sikandar Raza (31) steadied the ship with a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the lower order could not come to the party. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana also dismissed two batters.

Share this timeline