CWC Qualifiers: Dilshan Madushanka replaces Dushmantha Chameera in SL squad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 10:38 am 2 min read

Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow to Team Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. The veteran pacer failed to recover from a shoulder injury that he sustained prior to the tournament. He will now fly back home as young fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has replaced him in the squad. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Chameera's ouster is indeed a major dent in SL's campaign as he is their most-experienced pacer in the squad. The 31-year-old didn't bowl in either of the warm-up matches and was left out of Sri Lanka's first four league games. While the team management had hoped for Chameera's availability in the latter stages, his ouster has been confirmed now.

A look at SLC's official statement

Here is the updated SL squad

Sri Lanka's updated squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Here are Chameera's ODI numbers

Earlier this month, Chameera touched the 50-wicket mark in ODIs during the home series against Afghanistan. He has raced to 50 wickets in 44 games at an economy of 5.4. The tally includes a solitary five-wicket haul as well. Madushanka, who made his ODI debut earlier this year, has played just two ODIs, returning with as many wickets (ER: 7.21).

Sri Lanka's unbeaten run in the campaign

Chameera's injury has not really hurt SL in the ongoing tournament as SL topped Group B with wins in all four games. Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha have fared decently in the fast-bowling department. They will now meet Netherlands in their first Super Sixes match on Friday (June 30). Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dimuth Karunaratne have been SL's top bowler and batter, respectively.

