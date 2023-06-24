Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Max O'Dowd hammers match-winning 75-ball 90 against Nepal

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 07:09 pm 2 min read

Max O'Dowd alspo surpassed 1,000 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@KNCBCricket)

Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd played a fine hand against Nepal in match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Cricket Club ground in Harare. The 29-year-old played his natural game and registered his 10th ODI fifty. Courtesy of O'Dowd's 90-run knock, Netherlands won the match by seven wickets. They chased down the target of 168 in only 27.1 overs.

A fiery knock from O'Dowd

O'Dowd hardly had any pressure on him as the target they were chasing was manageable. He and Vikramjit Singh stitched an 86-run opening partnership. The opening partnership gave the Netherlands some breathing space. Despite, Vikramjit's departure, O'Dowd continued playing his natural game. He added 62 runs with Baas de Leede. His knock was laced with four sixes and eight fours. Gulshan Jha dismissed him.

O'Dowd completes 1,000 ODI runs

The 29-year-old opener became the eighth Dutchman to complete 1,000 runs in this format. He has raced to 1,034 runs in 28 ODIs at an average of 39.76. His tally includes 10 half-centuries. This was his highest score in ODI cricket. Notably, he also completed the landmark of hitting 100 fours in ODIs. He became the fifth Dutchman to achieve this landmark.

Fifth-highest opening partnership for Netherlands

O'Dowd and Vikramjit stitched an 86-run opening stand against Nepal, which was the first-highest opening partnership for the Netherlands. Notably, Vikramjit and O'Dowd slammed a 120-run partnership against Zimbabwe a couple of matches ago. It was the second-highest opening stand for the Netherlands in ODIs.

