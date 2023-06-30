Sports

Joe Root surpasses Allan Border, becomes 10th-highest run-getter in Tests

Joe Root surpasses Allan Border, becomes 10th-highest run-getter in Tests

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 10:05 am 3 min read

Joe Root averages over 50 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Joe Root has gone past Australian legend Allan Border to become the 10th-highest run-getter in Tests. He accomplished the feat in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's. The former England skipper could only manage a 19-ball 10 in England's first innings. Though his stay was short, he went past Border's tally of 11,174 Test runs with his seventh run. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Root is one of the finest Test batters of this generation and his record in the longest format states the same. The right-handed batter has proven his mettle across different conditions. As Root is just 32, many are even backing him to displace the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) as the highest run-getter in Tests. Among Englishmen, only Alastair Cook (12,472) is ahead of him.

10th-highest run-scorer in Tests

Standing in his 132nd Test, Root has raced to 11,178 runs at 50.57. Besides Tendulkar and Cook, Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Brian Lara (11,953), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867), and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) are the others with more Test runs than Root. Steve Smith (9,079) is the only other active batter with over 9,000 runs in the format.

30 tons in the format

Meanwhile, no other batter has scored even 9,000 runs since Root's debut in the format in December 2012. His tally of 30 Test tons is only second to Smith (32) among active cricketers. The tally also includes 58 fifties and five double-tons. With 3,749 runs at 51.35, he is the leading run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship history.

His home and away record

5,854 of Root's runs have come in 69 home Tests at 54.20. The tally includes 18 tons and 27 fifties. In away venues, he has accomplished 5,037 runs in 60 Tests at 46.63 with the help of 12 centuries and 28 fifties. He has also featured in three neutral Tests, returning with 287 runs at 57.40. Root has scored three fifties in these games.

A look at his Ashes record

Root has raced to 2,190 runs in 31 Ashes Tests at 40.55. The tally includes four tons and 16 fifties. Earlier in the contest, he also completed 20 Test wickets against Australia. His compatriot Wally Hammond (2,852 and 36) and Australia's Warwick Armstrong (2,172 and 74) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 2,000 runs and 20 wickets in the Ashes.

How has the Lord's Test proceeded?

England ended Day 2 of the ongoing contest at 274/4 and trail visitors Australia by 138 runs. Australia resumed Day 2 on 339/5 before being bowled out for 416. Smith went on to register a 32nd Test century. Travis Head scored 77. In response, Ben Duckett fell two runs short of a deserved century. Both Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope scored over 40.

Share this timeline