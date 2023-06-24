Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl smoke half-centuries against WI

CWC Qualifiers: Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl smoke half-centuries against WI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 24, 2023 | 04:56 pm 2 min read

Raza raced past 3,900 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl smoked crucial fifties in Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against West Indies. Their efforts meant Zimbabwe posted 268 in 49.5 overs. While Burl scored dot 50 off 57 balls, Raza showcased more intent and made 68 off 58 balls. Here we look at their ODI stats.

Timely fifties from Raza, Burl

After a 63-run opening stand, Zimbabwe lost three wickets inside 27 runs. They were further reduced to 112/4. Burl and Raza brought the innings back on track with an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Burl took his time early on before shifting gears, Raza was aggressive from the outset and scored runs all over the park.

Raza extends his purple patch

This was Raza's second successive fifty-plus score as he slammed a record-breaking 54-ball 102* in his preceding assignment against the Netherlands. He has raced to 3,934 runs in 132 ODIs at 37.46 (SR: 86.27). His tally includes seven tons and 21 fifties. With his off-spin, the 37-year-old has also scalped 80 wickets at an economy rate of 4.95.

Fifth fifty for Burl

Meanwhile, this was Burl's fifth ODI fifty as he has now raced to 701 runs in 43 ODIs at an average of 23.36. His strike rate in the format reads 77.45 with 59 being his highest score. The 29-year-old can also contribute with his leg-spin bowling. The all-rounder has returned with 18 wickets in ODIs at a slightly higher economy rate of 6.14.

How did the innings pan out?

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl at the Harare Sports Club. Besides Burl and Raza, opener and skipper Craig Ervine scored a handy 47. Sean Williams and Joylord Gumbie scored 23 and 26, respectively. For WI, Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/61 in 10 overs. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein dismissed two batters apiece.

Share this timeline