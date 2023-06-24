Sports

CWC Qualifiers, all-round Netherlands overcome sorry Nepal: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 07:17 pm 3 min read

Netherlands won their second successive match in the Qualifiers (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands defeated Nepal by seven wickets in match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers at the Takashinga Cricket Club ground in Harare. Netherlands won the match with relative ease after they bundled out Nepal for only 167. They chased the target down in only 27.1 overs. Max O'Dowd and Logan van Beek starred for Netherlands in a comfortable seven-wicket win. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands won the toss and invited Nepal to bat. Nepal never really got going in their innings. Skipper Rohit Paudel (33) and Sandeep Lamichhane's (27) cameo help them post 167. De Beek finished with 4/24. In reply, O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh added an 86-run opening stand. Later, Baas de Leede scored a handy 41* to guide them to victory.

50th ODI appearance for Rohit Paudel

Paudel made his 50th ODI appearance today against the Netherlands. Although his team lost the game, he fought well with a 55-ball 33. Paudel is Nepal's highest runscorer in ODIs with 1,436 runs at 32.63. He is the first Nepali cricketer to complete 50 ODIs.

Best ODI figures for Logan van Beek

Dutch speedster Van Beek claimed his best ODI figures in the match against Nepal. He simply ran through the batting line-up and finished with 4/24. This is his second ODI four-fer, his maiden one came against New Zealand last year. Overall, Van Beek has scalped 27 wickets in 20 ODIs with an economy of 5.30. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Netherlands.

10th ODI fifty from Max O'Dowd

O'Dowd slammed a very crucial fifty as he made the chase very comfortable for Netherlands. He registered his 10th fifty and this was also his best ODI score. The 29-year-old became the eighth Dutch batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He has raced to 1,034 runs in 28 ODIs at an average of 39.76. This was also his second fifty in the qualifying event.

Fifth-highest opening partnership for Netherlands

O'Dowd and Vikramjit stitched an 86-run opening stand against Nepal, which was the first-highest opening partnership for the Netherlands. Notably, Vikramjit and O'Dowd slammed a 120-run partnership against Zimbabwe Cricket Team a couple of matches ago. It was the second-highest opening stand for the Netherlands in ODIs.

Netherlands register two successive wins in the Qualifiers

After losing their opening fixture against Zimbabwe, Netherlands have bounced back with two back-to-back wins over USA and Nepal. They have four points from two matches now and are in third place behind West Indies Cricket Team and Zimbabwe. They will face WI in their last match which will be a crucial clash. But they have high chances of progressing to the Super Six.

