Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva claim match-winning three-fers versus Afghanistan

Jun 04, 2023

Sri Lankan spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva claimed match-winning three-fers (Source: Twitter/@ACBOfficial)

Sri Lankan spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva claimed match-winning three-fers versus Afghanistan in the second ODI on Sunday. Hasaranga finished with 3/42 and Dhananjaya managed 3/39 as Sri Lanka bundled out Afghanistan for a paltry 191 after scoring 323/6 in Hambantota. Sri Lanka have equaled the three-match series 1-1, making the third encounter a decider. Here's more.

Six wickets shared between the two spinners

Afghanistan were 146/2 before Dhananjaya dismissed the in-form Ibrahim Zadran (54). He then got the key scalp of Najibullah Zadran (2) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi to leave SL reeling at 160/6. Meanwhile, Hasaranga pulled the curtains on Afghanistan by claiming the last three wickets. Afghanistan were bowled out in 42.1 overs. Meanwhile, pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed 2/18 from seven overs.

Key numbers for the two spinners

In 57 innings, Dhananjaya has claimed 40 wickets in ODIs at 37.35. He registered his fourth three-fer in ODIs and a maiden over versus the Afghans, against whom he has managed five wickets from seven games. On Lankan soil, he has 22 scalps under his belt. Meanwhile, Hasaranga has claimed 42 wickets at 38.97. Versus Afghanistan, he has eight scalps from four games.