WI vs IND: Hardik Pandya to lead in T20I series

Written by Parth Dhall July 05, 2023 | 09:53 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav will be Pandya's deputy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in the Caribbean Islands and the United States on July 5. Hardik Pandya is set to lead a young side, while Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy. The men's selection committee has once again left out senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India's T20I squad for WI series

India's T20I squad for WI series: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vice-captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

A young Indian side

The 15-member side has plenty of young batters in the form of Ishan, Gill, Jaiswal, and Tilak. They will have the assistance of Samson, who finally gets a run after a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The pace battery includes youngsters Umran, Avesh, and Mukesh besides the experienced Arshdeep. Both wrist-spinners Chahal and Kuldeep have been included, while Bishnoi gets a call-up.

Rohit, Kohli left out

Once again, senior batters Rohit and Kohli have been left out of the T20I squad. The duo last featured in T20Is in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Notably, Rohit led India in the tournament, while Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer. Kohli even scored a half-century in the semi-final that India lost by 10 wickets.

A look at the series schedule

After two Tests and three ODIs, West Indies and India will be squaring off in the five-match T20I series, starting August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The Providence Stadium, Guyana, will host the next two T20Is on August 6 and 8, respectively. The series then moves to the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium (Florida), which will host the final two T20Is.

