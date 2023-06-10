Sports

WTC Final: India need 444 runs to beat Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 07:00 pm 3 min read

Australia remain in the driver's seat against India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship

Australia remain in the driver's seat against India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Their second innings declaration came at 270/8. Resuming the innings at 123/4 on Day 4 with a lead of 296, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne early but Alex Carey led the charge. The wicket-keeper batter helped Australia get to 270, gaining a massive lead.

Labuschagne gets dismissed early

Labuschagne never looked settled during his patient knock of 41 off 126 deliveries. He was often deceived by the uneven bounce despite playing over 100 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed by Umesh Yadav without adding to his overnight score. Labuschagne was criticized for his over-cautious approach in the second innings. He has amassed 3,461 runs in 38 Test matches at an average of 57.68.

Green's patient approach

Green's aggressive approach in the first innings was scrutinized by many experts. However, he rectified that in the second innings and showed application and patience. He left the ball well and faced 95 balls. Green was dismissed for 25 by Ravindra Jadeja. However, he did an able job, adding a crucial 43-run stand alongside Carey.

Carey's maiden Test fifty against India

Australian wicket-keeper batter Carey (66*) played a crucial knock as he slammed his first Test fifty against India and fourth Test fifty overall. He batted with conviction and courage and kept the scoreboard ticking. He rotated the strike well and was wise in his shot selection. Carey's approach helped the Aussies build on and credit Mitchell Starc for sticking alongside him.

Jadeja and Umesh fare well for India

Jadeja scalped the crucial brace on Day 3 when he got rid of Steve Smith and Travis Head. He returned on Day 4 to remove Green. He claimed 3/58 from 23 overs. Umesh looked in sync with his rhythm in the second innings as he removed Usman Khawaja on Day 3. He bowled well today before looking a bit tired with his offerings.

Carey and Starc haunt India

Post Green's dismissal, the Aussies were 167/6 before Starc (41) joined Carey and the two played beautifully. Strike rotation was easy and the two got useful boundaries when required. 93 runs were added between the two as India faded away in the field.

Siraj errs; Shami claims two wickets with the new ball

Mohammed Siraj was India's weak link. Even when India took the new ball, he erred to concede easy runs. It was a poor performance as Australia got the momentum. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami picked two wickets with the new ball before Australia declared.

