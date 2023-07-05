Sports

BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI: Fazalhaq Farooqi claims 3/24

BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI: Fazalhaq Farooqi claims 3/24

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 08:50 pm 1 min read

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed figures worth 3/24 in a rain-hit first ODI versus Bangladesh in Chattogram (Photo credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed figures worth 3/24 in a rain-hit first ODI versus Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday. Farooqi bowled 8.4 overs before hobbling off the field with a suspected muscle issue in his back. Bangladesh managed 169/9 as both teams will play out 43 overs each after rain interrupted the proceedings. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman were terrific as well.

Farooqi impresses with the ball for Afghanistan

Farooqi dismissed Tamim Iqbal early on with a back-of-a-length ball outside off. Tamim was caught in the crease and poked at the ball. In the 33rd over, Farooqi dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz LBW. He then dismissed Towhid Hridoy with a length ball outside off which angled in. Hridoy went for a slash and was caught out.

Farooqi averages 18.88 versus Bangladesh

In Afghanistan's previous ODI series against Sri Lanka, Farooqi didn't have much impact, scalping just two wickets across three games. However, he made use of the conditions and with Bangladesh batters playing poor shots, the rewards came in. In 14 games, he now has 22 scalps at 25.54. Against Bangladesh, he has nine scalps from four games at an impressive 18.88.

Share this timeline