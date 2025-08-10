6 IPOs to raise over ₹1,900cr next week
What's the story
The primary market will see a flurry of activity this week, with six initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the street. The companies are looking to raise a combined ₹1,938 crore through both mainboard and SME issues. Leading the pack is BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle's ₹1,540.65 crore issue, which opens on August 11 and closes on August 13.
Market anticipation
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle
The omni-channel jewelry brand, BlueStone, is looking to raise the amount in the price band of ₹492-517 per share. The issue is managed by Axis Capital and is likely to see strong demand from institutional and retail investors alike. This is due to BlueStone's strong brand presence and growth prospects in India's premium jewelry segment.
Upcoming offerings
Icodex Publishing Solutions, Regaal Resources
Along with BlueStone, Icodex Publishing Solutions will also open its IPO on August 11. The BSE SME listing, managed by Indcap Advisors, aims to raise ₹42 crore in the price band of ₹98-102. The company provides content publishing and solutions for domestic and international clients. On August 12, all eyes will be on Regaal Resources, which is eyeing ₹306 crore through its mainboard debut in the ₹96-102 price range.
SME listing
Mahendra Realtors and Infrastructure
On the same day as Regaal Resources, Mahendra Realtors and Infrastructure will also launch its IPO. The company is looking to raise ₹49.45 crore in the price band of ₹75-85 with Fast Track Finsec as the lead manager. This move further adds to the diversity of sectoral offerings for investors in this busy week for IPOs.
Final offerings
Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail
On August 14, two more mainboard issues will open. Shreeji Shipping Global, managed by Beeline Capital, will hit both the BSE and NSE. Patel Retail, led by Fedex Securities, will also hit the market on the same day. The price bands for these two IPOs are yet to be announced, but they are likely to add more momentum to an already busy fundraising calendar.