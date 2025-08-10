6 IPOs to raise over ₹1,900cr next week

The primary market will see a flurry of activity this week, with six initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the street. The companies are looking to raise a combined ₹1,938 crore through both mainboard and SME issues. Leading the pack is BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle's ₹1,540.65 crore issue, which opens on August 11 and closes on August 13.

Market anticipation BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle The omni-channel jewelry brand, BlueStone, is looking to raise the amount in the price band of ₹492-517 per share. The issue is managed by Axis Capital and is likely to see strong demand from institutional and retail investors alike. This is due to BlueStone's strong brand presence and growth prospects in India's premium jewelry segment.

Upcoming offerings Icodex Publishing Solutions, Regaal Resources Along with BlueStone, Icodex Publishing Solutions will also open its IPO on August 11. The BSE SME listing, managed by Indcap Advisors, aims to raise ₹42 crore in the price band of ₹98-102. The company provides content publishing and solutions for domestic and international clients. On August 12, all eyes will be on Regaal Resources, which is eyeing ₹306 crore through its mainboard debut in the ₹96-102 price range.

SME listing Mahendra Realtors and Infrastructure On the same day as Regaal Resources, Mahendra Realtors and Infrastructure will also launch its IPO. The company is looking to raise ₹49.45 crore in the price band of ₹75-85 with Fast Track Finsec as the lead manager. This move further adds to the diversity of sectoral offerings for investors in this busy week for IPOs.