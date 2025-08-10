Prosus invests $6.7 million in 2 Indian AI startups

Arivihan and CodeKarma's recent funding rounds

Arivihan is building an AI-powered mobile learning app for school students, especially in smaller cities.

CodeKarma is focused on making smart productivity tools for software developers using AI.

In July 2025, Arivihan raised $4.2 million with support from Accel and GSF Ventures, while CodeKarma recently secured $2.5 million, co-led by Accel and Xeed Ventures.