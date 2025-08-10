Prosus invests $6.7 million in 2 Indian AI startups
Dutch investor Prosus just put $6.7 million into two Indian AI startups—Arivihan and CodeKarma—as part of its push to grow AI in India's digital scene.
The funding rounds were led by Prosus, showing their confidence in homegrown tech solutions.
Arivihan and CodeKarma's recent funding rounds
Arivihan is building an AI-powered mobile learning app for school students, especially in smaller cities.
CodeKarma is focused on making smart productivity tools for software developers using AI.
In July 2025, Arivihan raised $4.2 million with support from Accel and GSF Ventures, while CodeKarma recently secured $2.5 million, co-led by Accel and Xeed Ventures.
Prosus's global investments and focus on India
Prosus invested $400 million globally this year—with $88 million going into AI startups alone—and has backed names like Meesho, Rapido, and Swiggy in India.
Investor Dhruv Gupta pointed out that India's 500 million internet users and diverse languages make it a perfect place for new AI ideas that fit local needs.