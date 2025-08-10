Next-gen Hyundai VENUE launching soon in India: What to expect

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the next-generation VENUE in India on October 24. The new model will take on competitors such as the SKODA Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and others in the segment. The first generation of this sub-compact SUV was introduced in 2019 and received a facelift in 2022.

Aesthetic updates SUV will sport a boxy silhouette The next-gen VENUE will sport a boxy silhouette with some design tweaks. It will retain the split LED DRL and headlamp setup but with a more squared-off look. The rear is likely to get connected LED tail-lamps, a silver-finished bumper, and a black shark fin antenna. Despite these changes, flush-type door handles are still not part of the design.

Cabin enhancements A host of interior upgrades are on the list The new VENUE is expected to come with a host of interior upgrades. These may include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera package, front ventilated seats, and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other probable features are automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a Level 1 ADAS package with forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Basic features like rear parking sensors will still be standard in the new model.