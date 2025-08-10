MG Cyberster breaks cover as India's 1st-ever electric convertible

Design and driving dynamics

The Cyberster turns heads with its scissor doors and sleek curves—think supercar vibes but all-electric.

Inside, you get a futuristic cockpit with three screens (but just two seats), so it's more about fun drives than road trips with luggage.

Despite weighing two tons, it still feels agile thanks to sharp steering and strong brakes; just keep in mind that its low ground clearance isn't great for bumpy roads.