MG Cyberster breaks cover as India's 1st-ever electric convertible
MG Motor just dropped the Cyberster, making it India's first-ever electric two-door convertible.
Priced at ₹74.99 lakh, it's going up against luxury icons like the BMW Z4 and Mercedes CLE Cabriolet.
With a zippy 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and up to 450km range, it packs both speed and style for those who want something different.
Design and driving dynamics
The Cyberster turns heads with its scissor doors and sleek curves—think supercar vibes but all-electric.
Inside, you get a futuristic cockpit with three screens (but just two seats), so it's more about fun drives than road trips with luggage.
Despite weighing two tons, it still feels agile thanks to sharp steering and strong brakes; just keep in mind that its low ground clearance isn't great for bumpy roads.