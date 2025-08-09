Ford's EV 'Model T moment' is all about the Ranchero

The original Ranchero blended car comfort with truck utility

The original Ranchero (first launched in 1957) blended car comfort with truck utility—now it's back as an EV.

Ford's strategy of bringing back classic models worked well with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and they're hoping the new Ranchero will hit that same sweet spot for folks who want both style and practicality without breaking the bank.