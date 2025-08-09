Next Article
Ford's EV 'Model T moment' is all about the Ranchero
Ford is about to reveal a new electric pickup on August 11, calling it their "Model T moment." The big idea? Make EVs way more accessible and affordable for everyone.
The revived Ranchero name hints at a practical, budget-friendly midsize truck aimed at everyday drivers, not just EV enthusiasts.
The original Ranchero blended car comfort with truck utility
The original Ranchero (first launched in 1957) blended car comfort with truck utility—now it's back as an EV.
Ford's strategy of bringing back classic models worked well with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and they're hoping the new Ranchero will hit that same sweet spot for folks who want both style and practicality without breaking the bank.