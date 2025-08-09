News in pictures: Triumph's Thruxton 400 cafe racer breaks cover
Triumph just dropped the Thruxton 400, a stylish new cafe racer inspired by the Speed Triple 1200 RR.
With its practical 398cc engine and classic design touches, it's built on the same platform as the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X—so you get modern tech with that vintage vibe.
Thruxton 400 is a stylish entry-level cafe racer
The Thruxton 400 packs a punch with its 398cc engine (42hp), smooth six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire tech, and a slipper clutch for safer downshifts.
It sports aggressive fairing, lower clip-on handlebars for that engaged riding feel, and upgraded suspension for better handling.
Weighing in at just over 180kg, it's approachable for most riders.
Launched at ₹2.74 lakh in India (about $3,120) and likely around $6,000 in the US, it's an affordable pick if you want performance with style—whether you're new to bikes or already hooked.