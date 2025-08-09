News in pictures: Triumph's Thruxton 400 cafe racer breaks cover

Thruxton 400 is a stylish entry-level cafe racer

The Thruxton 400 packs a punch with its 398cc engine (42hp), smooth six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire tech, and a slipper clutch for safer downshifts.

It sports aggressive fairing, lower clip-on handlebars for that engaged riding feel, and upgraded suspension for better handling.

Weighing in at just over 180kg, it's approachable for most riders.

Launched at ₹2.74 lakh in India (about $3,120) and likely around $6,000 in the US, it's an affordable pick if you want performance with style—whether you're new to bikes or already hooked.