Used Cybertrucks are selling for over 30% less than last year
Used Tesla Cybertrucks are now selling for over 30% less than last year, landing around $84,027.
This comes after new Cybertruck sales took a big hit—down more than 50% in Q2 2025.
Tesla's slashing prices to spark demand as more trucks hit the market.
Base price for new Cybertruck has climbed from $39,900
Even though used prices are down, the base price for a new Cybertruck has climbed from $39,900 at launch to $60,990 for the RWD model in 2025.
That jump is mostly about inflation and manufacturing challenges, particularly related to the stainless-steel body and battery costs, but it's also Tesla trying to keep up with shifting demand in a crowded EV scene.
Average used Tesla now goes for about $27,852
It's not only the Cybertruck feeling the pinch.
The average used Tesla now goes for about $27,852—a 14% drop from last year and just below the US average for used cars.
Models S, X, and Y have all seen their resale values slide too.
Cybertruck was hot at 1st thanks to its bold look
Cybertruck was hot at first thanks to its bold look and cool tech, but tougher competition and changing buyer tastes mean resale values aren't holding up like before.
For anyone shopping electric pickups now, it's all about balancing lower prices with what actually matters most in a ride—and how they feel about Tesla these days.