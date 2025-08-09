Used Cybertrucks are selling for over 30% less than last year

Used Tesla Cybertrucks are now selling for over 30% less than last year, landing around $84,027. This comes after new Cybertruck sales took a big hit—down more than 50% in Q2 2025. Tesla's slashing prices to spark demand as more trucks hit the market.

Base price for new Cybertruck has climbed from $39,900 Even though used prices are down, the base price for a new Cybertruck has climbed from $39,900 at launch to $60,990 for the RWD model in 2025.

That jump is mostly about inflation and manufacturing challenges, particularly related to the stainless-steel body and battery costs, but it's also Tesla trying to keep up with shifting demand in a crowded EV scene.

Average used Tesla now goes for about $27,852 It's not only the Cybertruck feeling the pinch.

The average used Tesla now goes for about $27,852—a 14% drop from last year and just below the US average for used cars.

Models S, X, and Y have all seen their resale values slide too.