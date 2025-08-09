Next Article
Supercars and fashion: 'Fast & Fabulous' debuts in Mumbai
Mumbai just hosted its first-ever "Fast & Fabulous: The Supercar Catwalk," and it was a total vibe.
Imagine about 20 supercars—think Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley—rolling down a runway right alongside high-end fashion looks.
It was all about celebrating speed and style together in one place.
Event details and more
Car lovers got to see rare classics like the Saab 9-3 and Triumph Spitfire, plus some crowd-favorite exotics including the Mk1 Toyota Supra.
The event also dropped news of the Indian Racing Festival kicking off August 15, 2025, with JK Tyre as sponsor.
To top it off, Raymond launched their new men's collection with custom Hot Rods owned by Gautam Singhania making an appearance—and motorsport star Gaurav Gill showed up too.