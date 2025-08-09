Supercars and fashion: 'Fast & Fabulous' debuts in Mumbai

Event details and more

Car lovers got to see rare classics like the Saab 9-3 and Triumph Spitfire, plus some crowd-favorite exotics including the Mk1 Toyota Supra.

The event also dropped news of the Indian Racing Festival kicking off August 15, 2025, with JK Tyre as sponsor.

To top it off, Raymond launched their new men's collection with custom Hot Rods owned by Gautam Singhania making an appearance—and motorsport star Gaurav Gill showed up too.