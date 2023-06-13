Sports

Virat Kohli's Test captaincy relinquishment was a surprise: Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli's Test captaincy relinquishment was a surprise: Sourav Ganguly

Written by Parth Dhall June 13, 2023 | 04:53 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli is India's most successful captain in Test cricket

Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president, recently highlighted that Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain in 2022 took the board by surprise. Ganguly stated the same during an interaction with Aaj Tak. Notably, Kohli quit his role as India's Test captain after they lost the three-match series in South Africa. The move sparked a debate regarding the removal of Kohli.

Why does this story matter?

Controversies started chasing Kohli after he left India's T20I captaincy in 2021. However, leaving behind all of this, Kohli led India to a historic win in the Centurion Test against South Africa in 2021. India then lost in Johannesburg and Cape Town. A day after India's series defeat, Kohli stepped down as Test captain. Rohit Sharma was named India's captain of all formats thereafter.

Here's what Ganguly said

Ganguly, while speaking to Aaj Tak after the ICC World Test Championship final, stated that the "BCCI was not prepared for Kohli leaving the Test captaincy". "It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy," added Ganguly.

Kohli's captaincy controversies

As stated, Kohli was embroiled in controversies after leaving India's T20I captaincy. The then-BCCI President Ganguly revealed the board had asked Kohli to continue as T20I captain. However, the latter denied the same, stating his decision was "received well". The BCCI then sacked Kohli as ODI captain. Kohli later conceded that the board informed him about this decision 90 minutes before the official announcement.

And, controversies followed!

As per reports, Ganguly had claimed that Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision to quit T20I captaincy. However, Kohli stated that no such request was made. As speculations regarding T20I captaincy were rife, Kohli was removed as India's ODI skipper. According to Kohli, the selectors informed him the same before the announcement of India's squad for the South Africa Test series.

Chetan Sharma made sensational claims on Ganguly-Kohli spat

Earlier this year, the former BCCI chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma, spilled some explosive details when Zee News conducted a sting operation on him. He revealed that Ganguly asked Kohli to reconsider his decision to quit T20I captaincy in a video conference, but the latter might not have heard. Sharma even alleged that Kohli's ego got hurt and he tried to defame Ganguly.

India's most successful Test captain

Kohli took charge of India's Test side in December 2014 after MS Dhoni retired. The former went on to become India's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. Kohli was named the captain of the ODI and T20I sides in 2017. He led India in 50 T20Is, winning 30 of them (two Super Overs). India played 95 ODIs in his leadership (65 wins).

India missed the zeal of Captain Kohli

The Indian fans certainly missed the zeal of Kohli, the captain, during the recently-concluded WTC final against Australia. India finished as the runners-up for the second successive edition, losing to the Aussies by 209 runs. Last year, India failed to reach the Asia Cup final and had a semi-final exit at the ICC T20 World Cup. India also lost the ODI series in Bangladesh.

Share this timeline