Gujarat Titans knock RCB out of IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 22, 2023, 12:13 am 3 min read

Gujarat chased down RCB's 198-run target

Royal Challengers Bangalore have exited the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, failing to reach the playoffs. RCB needed a win in their final league game after Mumbai Indians overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday. However, Gujarat chased down RCB's 198-run target. Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar shone with the bat to help Gujarat win. Earlier, Virat Kohli smashed a record-breaking seventh IPL century.

How did the match pan out?

RCB openers Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 67 runs for the first wicket. Gujarat pulled the plug in the middle overs before Kohli's brilliance helped RCB reach 197/5. Kohli scored an unbeaten 101, registering a second successive century. In response, Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha early on before Gill and Shankar added 123 runs. RCB got two quick wickets but Gujarat prevailed.

Seventh IPL century for Kohli

Courtesy of a 61-ball 101*, Kohli has raced to 7,263 runs in 237 IPL appearances at an average of 37.25. Apart from slamming seven centuries, Kohli has also accumulated 50 fifties in the competition. Kohli has now become the highest Indian run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has amassed 639 runs this season in 14 matches at 53.25. This was his second century this season.

Joint second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has completed the landmark of 600 runs for the third time. He has the joint second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season alongside Warner and Gayle. Only KL Rahul is ahead of them, with four IPL seasons of 600-plus runs.

2,700 runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kohli relishes playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and his IPL stats at the venue is a testament to that fact. He has slammed 2,700 in the IPL here, the most by a batter in a single venue. Four of his centuries have come at this venue along with 20 fifties. AB de Villiers trails him in this regard, having scored 1,960 runs here.

Kohli achieves these stats

Kohli now has eight tons in the 20-over format, equaling Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Michael Klinger. Kohli has become the third player to slam successive IPL tons after Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.

Kohli and Du Plessis shine once again

Kohli and Du Plessis shared 67 runs for the first wicket. The duo added its eighth fifty-plus stand in IPL 2023, setting a new record for most 50-plus stands in a single season. Kohli and Du Plessis surpassed 900-plus partnership runs this season. They have 939 runs at an average of 67.07. Kohli and Du Plessis have three century-plus stands.

1,000 IPL runs for Shankar

Shankar scored a 35-ball 53, slamming seven fours and two sixes. He struck at 151.43. Shankar has now surpassed the 1,000-run mark in IPL. He has raced to 1,018 runs at 26.79. He slammed his sixth IPL fifty.