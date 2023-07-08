Sports

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali dismisses Steve Smith for 4th time

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 10:28 am 2 min read

Moeen has raced to 200 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith could not do much in his 100th Test appearance as he recorded scores of 22 and 2 in the ongoing third Ashes Test in Leeds. Off-spinner Moeen Ali yet again turned out to be his nemesis as he dismissed Smith in Australia's second innings. He now owns four dismissals against the Aussie talisman. Here are further details.

Four dismissals against Smith

It was a tossed-up delivery from Moeen which Smith failed to keep down as he handed a simple catch to Ben Duckett at mid-wicket. As mentioned, Moeen has now dismissed the veteran batter four times in 15 Test innings. Meanwhile, the latter has also done well in this battle as his average and strike rate against the offie read 86 and 70.49, respectively.

Smith's numbers against off-spinners

Meanwhile, three of Smith's four dismissals against Moeen have been recorded in England. As per ESPNcricinfo, only Ravichandran Ashwin (8) has dismissed the Aussie more times in Tests among right-arm off-spinners. Overall in Tests, Smith averages 83.5 against offies as he has been dismissed by them 20 times in 96 innings. The 34-year-old owns a strike rate of 59.53 in this regard.

200 Test wickets for Moeen

Meanwhile, Smith was Moeen's 200th victim in the longest format. He has reached the landmark in 66 Test matches at an average of 37.13 (5W: 5). The veteran off-spinner has snapped 25 wickets against Australia in 13 Test matches at 62.84. The tally includes a solitary fifer. Interestingly, 20 of these wickets against the Aussies have come on English soil.

Smith's record after 100 Tests

Smith will complete his 100th Test with 9,137 runs, the fourth-most for Australia in the format. Only three Aussies have more than 10,000 Test runs. Smith's average of 58.94 is the third-best after that of Sir Donald Bradman (99.94) and Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73) among batters with over 50 Test appearances. Against England, he owns 3,234 runs at 56.73 (50s: 11, 100s: 12).

How has the Headingley Test shaped up?

Mitchell Marsh's 118 powered Australia to 263 in the first innings. Mark Wood claimed a five-wicket haul (5/34). In reply, England were restricted to 237 as Pat Cummins claimed 6/91. Ben Stokes played a valiant 80-run mark. Australia, who have made a rough start to their second innings, were 116/4 at stumps on Day 2. They have extended their overall lead to 142 runs.

