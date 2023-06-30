Sports

2nd Ashes Test: Australia bowl England out for 325

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 30, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

Australia have taken a significant hold in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's

Australia have taken a significant hold in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's. England resumed Day 3 on 278/4 and looked set for a good score. However, Australia got the job done with the ball, picking up the last six scalps for 47 runs in the first session. Mitchell Starc finished with a three-fer and was the pick of the Aussie bowlers.

Australia lead by 91 runs

Australia have claimed a 91-run lead against England. Having already won the first clash, the Aussies are stationed properly at Lord's here. Credit goes to Travis Head for claiming two scalps on Day 3. Starc got the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Harry Brook.

Australia deserve the credit for bowling with gusto

Australia were without their main spinner Nathon Lyon on Friday. Stokes saw Starc get him dismissed from the second ball of the morning. Brook soon fell after his fifty unable to handle the short ball barrage. Jonny Bairstow played a poor shot before Cummins introduced spin and Head got Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad in the same over. Cummins finished the proceedings.

