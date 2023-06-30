Sports

CWC Qualifiers: De Leede, van Beek claim three-fers against SL

Netherlands pacers Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek took brilliant three-wicket hauls in the Super Sixes Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Sri Lanka. Their brilliance meant the Lankans never got going as they were folded for 213. While van Beek was brilliant at the top, de Leede did the damage toward the end. Here are further details.

Stellar spells from Netherlands pacer

Batting first, SL were off to a terrible start as van Beek was brilliant with the new ball. He dismissed Pathum Nissanka on the very first ball of the contest. Charith Asalanka (2) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (1) were his other victims. Meanwhile, de Leede showcased his brilliance in the end overs, dismissing lower-order batters Wanindu Hasaranga (20), Maheesh Theekshana (28), and Lahiru Kumara (2).

Brilliant three-fer for van Beek

Besides taking important wickets, van Beek also kept the scoring rate down, returning with 3/26 in nine overs (2 maidens) The right-arm pacer has now raced to 31 wickets in 22 ODIs at an economy of 5.31. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/24. Nine of his wickets have come in the ongoing tournament (ER: 4.91).

Best figures for de Leede

Meanwhile, de Leede, who returned with 3/42 in 9.4 overs, recorded his best figures in the format. With 10 wickets at an economy of 5.87, the fast bowler is Netherlands's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. Overall, the 23-year-old has snapped 19 wickets in 28 ODIs at an economy of 6.07. With the bat, the all-rounder has scored 562 ODI runs at 22.48.

