CWC Qualifiers: Dhananjaya de Silva hammers his highest ODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

De silva played a fighting knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva slammed his highest ODI score in the Super Sixes Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against the Netherlands. The batter paced his knock to perfection and rescued his team after a top-order collapse. He scored 93 off 11 balls. De Silva helped the Lankan team get past the 200-run mark. Here is more.

A timely knock from de Silva

Batting first at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, SL suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 67/5. Dhananjaya de Silva, who arrived to bat at number six, brilliantly operated with the lower-order batters and added crucial runs. The 31-year-old shifted gears after touching the 50-run mark as there was a surge in the scoring rate.

A look at his ODI numbers

The right-handed batter has now raced to 1,649 runs in 74 ODI appearances at an average of 28,43. This was de Silva's maiden fifty in the tournament and 10th overall in ODIs. He missed out on his maiden ton. His previous highest score in the format was 91. Meanwhile, the all-rounder has also scalped 41 wickets with his off-spin at an economy of 5.05.

Dismal outing from other batters

While de Silva crossed the 80-run mark, no other batter from the side could make even 35. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was the side's second-highest run-getter with 33 runs. Meanwhile, four of SL's top-seven batters scored under six. It must be noted that Dasun Shanaka's men are unbeaten in the competition so far.

