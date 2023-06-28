Sports

2nd Ashes Test, Day 1: Australia in control of proceedings

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 28, 2023 | 11:59 pm 2 min read

Australia dominated Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, scoring 339/5 in 83 overs. Steve Smith is unbeaten on 85 alongside Alex Carey (10*). Australian openers added a valuable fifty-plus stand before Smith got alongside nicely with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, clocking two century-plus stands. For England, Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers (2/19).

Smith surpasses 9,000 runs in Tests

Smith was the chief architect for the Aussies and the glue to hold the visitors strongly. His 85* from 149 balls consisted of 10 fours. Earlier in his innings, Smith became the second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings to reach the milestone.

Unique record for Smith at Lord's

Smith has become the fourth batter to score four consecutive fifty-plus scores at Lord's in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, Smith has equaled the likes of Frank Woolley (1921-1926), Warren Bardsley (1912-1926), and Nasser Hussain (2001-2002) for four successive 50-plus scores. Smith has also completed 15,000 international runs. Besides 9,000-plus runs in Tests, he has 4,939 ODI runs and 1,008 T20I runs.

Labuschagne and Head show character

Labuschagne played a crucial knock for the Aussies. His 47 was extremely crucial and it helped Australia lay a foundation with the partnership alongside Smith. Labuschagne and Smith have now added 1,958 partnership runs across 33 Test innings at an average of 63.16. Meanwhile, Head scored a fiery 73-ball 77, settling in well as an aggressor. He shared a vital stand alongside Smith.

Australian openers battle hard

England won a crucial toss but couldn't maximize in overcast conditions. Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted with a lot of precision in the morning session. Warner looked in good touch and made England pay after being dropped earlier. For Khawaja, it was about occupying the crease. He scored 17 from 70 balls. The pair added 73 runs.

Summary of the English bowlers

Josh Tongue bowled well initially, picking the wickets of the Aussie openers. However, he conceded close to five an over. Stuart Broad bowled his heart out but conceded 72 from 18 overs. James Anderson bowled 15 tight overs and Ollie Robinson conceded 86 from 21 overs, picking one wicket. Root was instrumental in picking the scalps of Head and Cameron Green.

12 no-balls for England

England were wasteful and the extra runs hurt them. A total of 12 no-balls were bowled today. Robinson was guilty as he bowled six no-balls himself. Skipper Ben Stokes bowled three no-balls in three overs.

