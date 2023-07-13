1st Test, Day 1: WI perish; Jaiswal, Rohit return unbeaten

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 02:44 am 3 min read

Rohit Sharma led from the front in the final session (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are in the driving seat in the 1st Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. The hosts got bowled out for 150 in the final session after electing to bat. Ravichandran Ashwin outclassed them with a stunning five-wicket haul. While Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, debutant Alick Athanaze scored 47 for the Caribbeans. Meanwhile, India finished on 80/0 at stumps.

The summary of WI's innings

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 31 runs after WI elected to bat. However, Ashwin removed both of them in the first session. Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood too departed before lunch. Jadeja dismissed Joshua Da Silva shortly after the match resumed. Although Jason Holder and Athanaze took WI past 100, they perished following tea. The hosts managed 150 after 64.3 overs.

Ashwin shines on his Test comeback

Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He outfoxed the Caribbean batters with his vicious variations throughout Day 1. Once again, Ashwin and Jadeja hunt in pair as they shared eight wickets. The former took five wickets for 60 runs in 24.3 overs. He took his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket after removing Jomel Warrican.

Ashwin surpasses James Anderson

Ashwin (33) and Anil Kumble (35) are the only two Indians with over 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32) are the only other players to have taken more than 30 Test fifers. Notably, Ashwin surpassed Anderson to record the most Test fifers among active players.

700 international wickets for Ashwin

Ashwin, who perturbed the Caribbeans, has completed 700 wickets in international cricket. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph. The former has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the only other Indians with this feat. Notably, Ashwin is one of only two Indians to have taken over 450 wickets in Test cricket.

First Indian to dismiss father-son duo

Ashwin added another feather to his cap after dismissing Tagenarine, the son of WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The Indian spinner got rid of the latter during the 2011 series. With this, Ashwin has become the first Indian to dismiss the father-son duo in international cricket. Mitchell Starc and Simon Harmer have also dismissed the Caribbean father-son duo.

Jaiswal, Rohit take charge

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who received his maiden Test cap, opened alongside Rohit Sharma for India. The duo made a cautious start as Kemar Roach and Joseph bowled tight lines. However, Jaiswal and Rohit broke the shackles, having launched a counter-attack. Therefore, India crossed the 60-run mark in the 14th over. They remained unscathed at the close of play - Rohit: 30*(65), Jaiswal: 40*(73).

Spin and bounce on offer!

It is important to note that the wicket had plenty of spin and bounce on Day 1 itself. Spinners were able to turn the ball sharply, while pacers were rewarded with carry. Spinners could turn even more lethal as the match progresses.

