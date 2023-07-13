Rohit Sharma slams his second Test century overseas: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 11:49 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has 10 centuries in Test cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slammed his 10th century in Test cricket. The 36-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. Rohit added a double-century stand with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut. Notably, Rohit now has two centuries away from home in the longest format. Here are the stats.

A defiant knock from Rohit

While Jaiswal made a cautious, Rohit exhibited a counter-attacking pull off the first ball he faced. The duo negotiated the Caribbean seamers till stumps and returned unbeaten. Rohit was patient throughout the first session on Day 2 but didn't shy away from punishing the poor deliveries. The Indian skipper completed his century off 220 balls in the second session.

Second Test century away from home

As stated, Rohit has slammed his 10th century in Test cricket. He has become the 17th Indian to have slammed 10 or more centuries in the format. Notably, Rohit registered only his second Test ton away from home. His only other away century in the format came in the UK in 2021. He scored a 256-ball 127 at The Oval.

Rohit's second Test ton in 2023

Rohit, who has been under the scanner for his poor run with the bat, slammed his second Test century of 2023. He scored a match-winning 120 in the Nagpur Test during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Rohit completes 3,500 Test runs

Earlier in the day, Rohit reached a momentous landmark in Test cricket. He became the 20th Indian batter to accomplish the 3,500-run mark in the longest format. Among active Indian players, only Virat Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) own more Test runs. Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45-plus in the format, touched the milestone in 51 Tests.

Rohit comes full circle!

Notably, Rohit made his Test debut against none other than WI and scored centuries in his first two outings in the format. He has now raced past 400 runs in five Tests against them at a remarkable average of 100-plus (100s: 3, 50: 1).

Rohit has tons in each format as captain

Rohit has been India's mainstay opener across formats. He excelled in Tests at the top after Kohli promoted him in 2019. In Nagpur (2023 Border-Gavaskar series), Rohit became the fourth batter to slam tons across all formats as a skipper. He joined Pakistan's Babar Azam, Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan, and South Africa's Faf du Plessis on the elite list.

