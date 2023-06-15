Sports

Sri Lanka, Pakistan to host Asia Cup in hybrid model

Written by Parth Dhall June 15, 2023 | 04:35 pm 2 min read

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the dates and venues for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Notably, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will host the tournament in a hybrid model between August 31 and September 17. While Pakistan will host four matches, the rest of the tournament will be held in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be held in ODI format this time.

Why does this story matter?

The 50-over Asia Cup was scheduled to take place entirely in Pakistan. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were in a standoff regarding the host country due to political tensions between the countries. The BCCI had made it clear that Team India will not travel to Pakistan. Therefore, SL will host nine matches.

Here's the official announcement

A look at the format

Six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will participate in a total of 13 ODIs throughout the tournament. The 2023 Asia Cup edition will have two groups, with two teams from each of these qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then clash in the final.

Will this have an impact on World Cup?

According to previous reports, the ACC had agreed to consider the hybrid model for the Asia Cup. The PCB then proposed that the same should be applied, as far as the World Cup is concerned. The 50-over tournament will be conducted across 10 venues in India in October-November. Pakistan's matches could be shifted to Bangladesh as the proximity will evict logistical challenges.

India, Pakistan in the same group

Earlier this year, it was reported that India and Pakistan will lock horns in the preliminary round. They have been slotted in the same group alongside Nepal, the winners of the Men's Premier Cup. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will form the other group. Like the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format, 13 ODIs will be played this time.

