Sports

India's R Ashwin reviews the review in TNPL: Here's how

India's R Ashwin reviews the review in TNPL: Here's how

Written by Parth Dhall June 15, 2023 | 03:20 pm 3 min read

The incident transpired in the 13th over

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a bizarre move during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Two player reviews were taken on the same ball bowled by Ashwin during the 13th over. Although Dindigul won the match by six wickets, the review-related tactics stole the limelight. Here is all you need to know.

How did the incident transpire?

Trichy's R Rajkumar edged one off Ashwin and was given caught-behind by the on-field umpire. However, the former managed to get the decision overturned by using DRS. However, Ashwin was disgruntled with the decision as he believed there was a clear edge. He had a thorough discussion with both on-field umpires, seeking another review. However, the TV umpire, S Nishaanth, retained his decision.

UltraEdge detected a spike

Ashwin delivered a carrom ball that deceived right-handed batter Rajkumar. Wicket-keeper B Indrajith collected the ball cleanly. After the decision was overturned, Ashwin was unhappy as the UltraEdge detected a big spike. However, as per Nishaanth, the spike came after the bat hit the ground, not the ball. He believed the gap between the bat and ball promoted him to reverse the original decision.

Here's how it all unfolded

I felt it was out: Ashwin

Reflecting on the incident, Ashwin, after the match, said, "Looking at the big screen, I felt [it was out. DRS is a new rule in this competition. The spike [on UltraEdge] generally comes ahead of the bat, even if there is an edge." "And to overturn the on field call, there has to be conclusive evidence," added the Indian spinner.

DRS in TNPL 2023

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is underway. However, this is the first edition that brought DRS into play. The ongoing season also introduced the 'Impact Player' rule that made its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Ashwin's commitment to play TNPL

Ashwin was not picked in the Playing XI for the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship final that India lost to Australia. Despite being with the Indian squad in London, Ashwin flew to his hometown Chennai before reaching Coimbatore on June 13 to play Dindigul's opening TNPL encounter. Notably, Ashwin has committed to feature in the entire TNPL 2023.

Dindigul Dragons beat Ba11sy Trichy

The Ashwin-led Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy by six wickets in their opening TNPL match. Batting first, Trichy were bundled out for a mere 120, with skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju scoring 48. While Varun Chakravarthy took a three-fer, Ashwin, Saravana Kumar, and Suboth Bhati picked up two wickets each. A solid knock from Shivam Singh (46) helped Dindigul chase the target in 14.5 overs.

Share this timeline