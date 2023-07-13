WI vs IND, Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 Test runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 09:14 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma averages over 45 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has raced past 3,500 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing opening Test against West Indies in Dominica marked his milestone. The opener headed into the game, requiring 63 runs to get the mark. He batted with precision in India's first innings and hammed a fine half-century, his 15th in the format. Here are his stats.

1st Test: India have dominated the show so far

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit shared an unbeaten 80-run stand to help India dominate Day 1. On Day 2, the two have taken India's score past the 120-run mark. Yashasvi has slammed a fifty on his debut and Rohit has been equally solid.

A look at his journey in Tests

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, had to wait till 2013 to receive his maiden Test cap. Though he smoked a ton on debut, he blew hot and cold as a middle-order batter. His fortunes changed after being promoted as an opener in 2019. Last year, he was named India's full-time Test skipper as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role.

3,500 runs up for Rohit

Meanwhile, Rohit became the 20th Indian batter to accomplish the 3,500-run mark in the longest format. Among active Indian players, only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) own more Test runs. Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45-plus in the format, touched the milestone in 51 Tests. Besides 15 half-centuries, he has also hammered nine hundreds.

Bradmanesque numbers at home

At home, he has clobbered 2,002 runs in 24 Tests (50s: 6, 100s: 8). His average of 66.73 is the sixth-highest among batters with at least 2,000 Test runs on home soil. In away Tests (home of opposition), he has scored over 1,350 runs in 25 Tests at a 31-plus average. He has scored 122 runs at 30.50 in two neutral Tests.

His run as an opener

As an opener, Rohit has played 23 Tests in which he returned with 1,900-plus runs at a remarkable average of 51-plus. Six of his nine Test tons have come while opening the batting. The tally includes five fifties as well. His solitary Test double-ton, 212 vs South Africa in 2019, was also recorded as an opener.

Two Test tons against WI

Notably, Rohit made his Test debut against none other than WI and scored centuries in his first two outings in the format. He has now raced past 400 runs in five Tests against them at a remarkable average of 100-plus (100s: 2, 50: 1).

