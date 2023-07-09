Sports

Sri Lanka clinch CWC Qualifiers: Key takeaways from the tournament

Sri Lanka clinch CWC Qualifiers: Key takeaways from the tournament

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 09, 2023 | 10:18 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup (Photo credit: Twitter//@ICC)

Sri Lanka won the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers by beating the Netherlands in the finals. SL and Netherlands have booked their tickets to India for the main event to be played later this year. The tournament saw plenty of drama, joy, agony and heartbreak as teams like Zimbabwe, West Indies, Scotland and Ireland fell short of their desired target. Here's more.

Sri Lanka remain unscathed in the ICC Qualifiers

Lanka were on fire right from the start as they didn't suffer a single defeat in the Qualifiers. They topped Group B with four wins and also won the subsequent three games in the Super Sixes. Lanka rode on their openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne for quality runs upfront. With the ball, spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana dominated the proceedings.

WI fail to qualify after inconsistency on offer

Shockingly, WI bowed out of the 2023 World Cup qualification race as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Scotland. This is the first time the two-time Champions will not feature in the World Cup. It was a sorry show by the Windies as, despite a good start, they choked as the tournament progressed. West Indies's batting, in particular, lacked zeal and character.

A historic qualification for the Dutchmen

Netherlands made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup at Scotland's expense as they defeated the Scots in the decisive clash. Credit goes to Bas de Leede for a heroic show with the ball. Moreover, the Dutch saw several players step up in different games. It was a proper show from the Men in Orange as they consistently played a fearless brand of cricket.

Zimbabwe started strongly but lost their way in the end

Zimbabwe topped Group A by winning all of their four group-stage matches. The Chevrons continued their momentum in the Super Six by winning against Oman. However, they lost their way completely by suffering back-to-back defeats against SL and Scotland to bow out of the Qualifiers. Zimbabwe had all the characteristics to make the cut but overall certain things were lacking in big moments.

Spirited Scotland had unforgettable moments

Although Scotland didn't qualify for the showpiece event, they were incredible and played well. The Scots beat Test-playing nations in West Indies and Zimbabwe and deserve praise for being brave. Scotland will go back home proud of themselves. Brandon McMullen was the star for them with consistent runs. Not to forget the contributions from Richie Berrington. With the ball, Chris Greaves impressed everyone.

Oman showed sparks of promise

Oman's primary surprise of the Qualifiers came at the beginning when they defeated Ireland very comfortably by five wickets. They won their first two matches against Ireland and UAE but then they lost their way. Oman made it to the Super Six ahead of Ireland but unfortunately lost all three clashes. They have shown some glimpses of their brilliance in this tournament.

A tournament to forget for Ireland

Before the start of the Qualifiers, Ireland were one of the contenders to qualify for the main event. It was mainly because of their ODI setup, which has many talented players. However, the Irishmen didn't live up to expectations and faltered badly. Ireland had the personnel to qualify from Group B to the Super Sixes but ended up falling short big time.

Share this timeline