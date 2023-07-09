Sports

Ashes: Mitchell Starc's incredible fifer at Headingley goes in vain

Ashes: Mitchell Starc's incredible fifer at Headingley goes in vain

Written by Parth Dhall July 09, 2023 | 09:12 pm 2 min read

Starc took seven wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat Australia in the 3rd Test at Headingley, Leeds, to stay alive in the Ashes 2023. The hosts successfully chased down 251, with Harry Brook paving their way on Day 4. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood got them home eventually. England survived the attacking spell of Australian seamer Mitchell Starc, who took a five-wicket haul. Here are the key stats.

14th fifer in Test cricket

Australian pacer Starc brought them into the hunt despite defending a par score. He took five of England's seven wickets in the final innings. Starc dismissed Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and the dangerous Harry Brook. It was Starc's 14th five-wicket haul in Tests. He finished with figures worth 5/78 in 16 overs. Starc took two wickets in the first innings.

Starc races past 320 Test wickets

Starc, who made his Test debut in 2011, has raced to 323 wickets in the format. He averages 27.47 in Test cricket. The one at Headingley was his fourth five-wicket haul against England and a third in the nation. Notably, Starc has seven fifers each in home and away Tests. Starc also owns two match hauls of 10 wickets in the format.

How did the match pan out?

Australia suffered a top-order collapse after being put to bat. Mitchell Marsh's counter-attacking century propelled them past 200 (263/10). Mark Wood took a fifer. Pat Cummins's stunning six-for tormented England (237). Ben Stokes smashed a 108-ball 80. Australia managed 224 in the second innings. Chasing 251, Harry Brook delivered for England before Wood and Woakes added the finishing touch. Starc's fifer went in vain.

Share this timeline