F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the British GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 09, 2023 | 09:33 pm 2 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 British Grand Prix on Sunday

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 British Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen claimed another dominating win as he stayed ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton in third. McLaren had a superb race as Oscar Piastri finished fourth ahead of Mercedes's George Russell. Notably, Verstappen has now sealed his sixth race in a row. Here are the stats.

87th podium and 43rd race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 87th podium and 10th successive one this season. He also claimed his 43rd race win and an 8th this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, Spanish GP, Canadian GP, and Austrian GP respectively. Verstappen has won his maiden race at the British GP. Last season, the Dutchman claimed a seventh-place finish here.

Key numbers for Norris and Hamilton

Norris claimed his seventh career podium finish and a first in 2023. His best result this season before the British GP was a fourth-placed finish in the previous race in Austria. Hamilton claimed his 195th career podium finish. In 2023, the Briton managed to claim his fourth podium finish. Before this, he finished third in Canada, second in Spain, and second in Australia.

British GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2) Lando Norris (McLaren) 3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 4) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 5) George Russell (Mercedes) 6) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 7) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 8) Alex Albon (Williams) 9) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 10) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 255 points from 10 races. He claimed the fastest lap today. Perez, who finished sixth, is second with 156 points. Alonso is third with 137 points under his belt. In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 411 points. Mercedes are placed second with 203 points and are above Aston Martin (181).

Key takeaways from the race

Verstappen enjoyed another dominating show on Sunday and was untroubled once again. He played a key role in a record-equaling 11th consecutive triumph for Red Bull. Norris showed character as he fought off an attack from Hamilton's Mercedes after a late safety car to finish second. Meanwhile, the final 14 laps were a test for everyone after Kevin Magnussen's Haas caught fire.

