CWC Qualifiers, Sri Lanka humble West Indies: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 07, 2023 | 08:16 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the qualifiers (Image Credit: Twitter/OfficialSLC)

A dominant Sri Lanka outclassed West Indies in the last Super Six clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket win over the Windies as they chased down the target in only 44.2 overs. Their bowlers bowled exceptionally to restrict WI to 243 and then their batters did the rest with aplomb. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

SL won the toss and invited WI to bat first. The Windies had a steady start but they kept losing wickets from the seventh over and never got going. Keacy Carty scored a valiant 87 to help WI to a respectable total of 243. Maheesh Theekshana finished with 4/34. In reply, SL openers, Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Pathum Nissanka (104) did the heavy lifting.

A valiant hand from Carty

Coming out at number six, it was a daunting task for Carty to slam his maiden ODI fifty. But he showed great character to slam a 96-ball 87 to help WI reach 243. Carty was involved in two crucial partnerships of 41 and 63 with Kyle Mayers and Kevin Sinclair respectively. Carty has completed 320 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 32.

A match-defining spell from Theekshana

Theekshana bagged his consecutive second four-wicket haul as he turned the game completely in SL's favor. He finished with figures of 4/34 from his 10 overs and claimed the crucial scalps of Brandon King, Sharmarh Brooks, Shai Hope, and Romario Shepherd. Notably, this was his third four-fer in ODIs as he has scalped 17 wickets in this tournament Overall, he has snapped 32 wickets.

An important century from Nissanka

Nissanka was brilliant on the night as he slammed a 113-ball 104 against WI. He led the charge and made sure that SL were comfortable in chasing this target. This was Nissanka's third ODI hundred overall and second century on the bounce. Nissanka's 190-run partnership with Karunaratne made it a one-sided clash. The opener has slammed 1,241 runs in 33 ODIs at 41.36.

Third fifty in the tournament for Karunaratne

Karunaratne has been in tremendous form ever since he made his return to ODI cricket. Once again, he brought his experience into play. He smashed seven fours, striking at 90.22. Karunaratne smoked a 92-ball 83 to register his 11th ODI fifty and his third fifty in the ongoing tourney. The veteran opener has raced to 1,248 runs in 44 ODIs at 34.66.

Sri Lanka remain unscathed

SL are the only team to remain unbeaten throughout the ICC Qualifiers. The Lankan Lions have topped the Super Sixes with 10 points while registering an NRR of +1.600. They will play the final against Netherlands, who too have gained qualification.

