Ajit Agarkar appointed Team India's chairman of selectors: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall July 04, 2023 | 10:22 pm 2 min read

Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former Indian bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's chairman of selectors. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Agarkar for the top spot in the senior men's selection committee. Agarkar, who represented Team India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, recently parted ways with Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals. He served as their assistant coach.

Here's the official announcement

CAC interviewed several applicants

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Agarkar's appointment on Tuesday. "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr. Ajit Agarkar for the said position," read the official statement.

Agarkar has over 300 international wickets

This is not the first time Agarkar applied for this post. He was the front-runner to get this role in 2020 as well, based on his international experience. Agarkar is one of the greatest fast bowlers to have served Indian cricket in white-ball cricket. Having represented India in 191 ODIs, 26 Tests, and four T20Is, he has accounted for over 300 international wickets.

Agarkar parted ways with Delhi Capitals

As mentioned, Agarkar parted ways with the Capitals after the Delhi-based side endured a dismal IPL 2023 campaign. DC's regular captain Rishabh Pant was unavailable as he continues to recover following the fatal car crash. As a result, David Warner stepped in as the leader. DC had a torrid start to their IPL 2023 campaign, losing the first five games (finished ninth).

The position was vacant after Chetan Sharma's exit

Agarkar is the Indian selection committee's fifth member, which also comprises Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath. The position was vacant as Chetan Sharma resigned in the aftermath of his controversial sting operation in February 2023. Agarkar will be responsible for navigating one of the most exciting and challenging periods for India, leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Notable records held by Agarkar

Agarkar took 58, 288, and three wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively. He outfoxed the greatest batters with his meticulous out-swingers. Notably, Agarkar completed 50 ODI wickets in just 23 matches. The former Indian pacer was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007. He still has the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian batter (21 balls against Zimbabwe in 2000).

