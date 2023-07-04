Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur beats Magdalena Frech: Key stats

2023 Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur beats Magdalena Frech: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 04, 2023 | 09:24 pm 2 min read

Ons Jabeur claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur beat Magdalena Frech to reach the second round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 4. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win after nearly two hours in the opening round. Jabeur, who was the runner-up of the 2022 Wimbledon, has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. She is vying for her maiden Grand Slam title.

Here are the key stats

Jabeur won a total of 66 points and 33 winners in the match. She struck more aces (six) than that of Frech (none). Jabeur had a win percentage of 88 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 74% of the receiving points. Notably, Jabeur covered a distance of 2,446.1 meters throughout the match.

Jabeur featured in 2022 Wimbledon final

As stated, Jabeur played the 2022 Wimbledon final, having lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets. Nevertheless, it was Jabeur's maiden Grand Slam final. She became the first African woman and the first Arab or North African player in the Open Era to play a Grand Slam singles final. Jabeur now has a win-loss record of 11-5 at Wimbledon.

Jabeur won Charleston Open in April

Jabeur has claimed a solitary title in 2023 so far. She defeated defending champion Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 to win the 2023 Charleston Open in April. The title was the fourth honor of Jabeur's career, besides her second on clay. Bencic had earlier won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against Jabeur in the 2022 Charleston Open final. Jabeur is 17-9 in the ongoing singles season.

Share this timeline