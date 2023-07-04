Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Ryan Burl slams his highest ODI score

July 04, 2023

This is Ryan Burl's highest ODI score (Image Source: twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl played a fighting hand against Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Bulawayo. Burl clocked his sixth ODI fifty and kept Zimbabwe alive in the run chase but it went in vain. Zimbabwe were bundled for 203 as they lost by 31 runs. With this defeat, Zimbabwe have been knocked out of the Cricket World Cup 2023 race.

A fighting hand from Burl's blade

Burl came to the crease when the hosts were 37/4 in eight overs. He added 54 runs with Sikandar Raza to steady the ship, but unfortunately, Raza departed soon after. Later, he stitched a 73-run partnership with Wesley Madhevere, taking Zimbabwe beyond the 160-run mark. Burl's 84-ball 83 was laced with eight fours and a solitary six. He fell prey to Michael Leask.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Burl has amassed 860 runs in 47 ODI matches at an average of 25.29. His tally includes six fifties as he is yet to touch the triple-figure mark. Burl slammed his highest ODI score of 83 against Scotland but still couldn't help Zimbabwe chase down the target. Three of his six fifties in this format have come in 2023.

How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe won the toss and invited Scotland to bat. Openers Cross and Christopher McBride gave Scotland a nice start. However, Sean Williams ran through their batting order. A late rescue from Michael Leask and Mark Watt helped Scotland post 234/8. Zimbabwe, being reduced to 91/5, lost both Williams and Raza. Although Burl added 83, Chris Sole, Brandon McMullen, and Leask powered Scotland's win.

