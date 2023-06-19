Sports

ICC CWC Qualifiers 2023, Sri Lanka thrash UAE: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 19, 2023 | 08:14 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga took a five-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka thrashed the United Arab Emirates in their first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The Lankans successfully defended 355/6 after bowling out UAE for 180. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga registered his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama slammed fifties, while Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 48(23).

How did the match pan out?

UAE won the toss and opted to bowl. SL's top-order batters embraced the challenge as all top-four batters Nissanka (57), Karunaratne (52), Mendis (78), and Samarawickrama scored fifties. UAE took some quick wickets toward the end. However, Asalanka's unbeaten 48-run cameo meant SL posted 355/6 (50). Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, and Ali Naser struck for UAE but they fell 175 runs short.

Mendis was SL's top scorer

Sri Lanka were off to a brilliant start as both openers Nissanka (57) and Karunaratne (52) smoked half-centuries. However, both batters were dismissed in quick succession. Mendis then joined forces with Sadeera Samarawickrama and the duo rebuilt the innings with a half-century stand. Mendis, who reached his fifty off just 47 balls, eventually fell prey to Ali Naseerm (78 off 63 balls).

Another 50+ score for Karunaratne

Karunaratne played shots all over the park as he started well his partner Nissanka. The former eventually smashed 52 off 54 balls (7 fours). The home series against Afghanistan earlier this month marked Karunaratne's return to the ODI side after over two years. He has since mustered three fifties in four innings as his last four scores read 52, 56*, 52, and 4.

Nissanka's eighth ODI fifty

Opener Nissanka took his time early on, having reached his fifty off 66 balls. He eventually fell prey to off-spinner Basil Hameed, smashing a 76-ball 57 (5 fours). It was his eighth half-century in ODI cricket.

Samarawickrama smacks his highest ODI score

Samarawickrama played a brilliant knock in this Sri Lanka's opener. The right-handed batter played with intent and ended up scoring 73 off 64 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries. This was his second ODI fifty and also the highest score in the format. Standing in his 10th ODI, Samarawickrama has raced to 255 runs at an average of 28.33.

Hasaranga claims his maiden ODI fifer

Sri Lanka's main man Hasaranga delivered a fantastic bowling performance in a crucial encounter. Hasaranga simply derailed UAE by claiming 6/24 from his eight overs as SL bundled them out for 180. The leg-spinner claimed his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga had never taken over four wickets in an international match.

Former champions WI, SL part of Qualifiers

West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands are the five teams that finished in the bottom five of the inaugural ICC World Cup Super League. Notably, WI and SL have been WC champions before. The 2023 ODI WC will be a 10-team affair. Teams finishing in the top eight, including hosts India, earned direct qualification for the competition scheduled in October-November.

