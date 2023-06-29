Sports

Kashyap Prajapati slams his second ODI ton: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall June 29, 2023 | 11:51 pm 2 min read

Zimbabwe won by 14 runs despite Prajapati's ton (Source: Twitter/@TheOmanCricket)

Opener Kashyap Prajapati has slammed his second half-century in ODI cricket. The Oman batter starred with a 103-run knock even though his side lost to Zimbabwe in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match. Zimbabwe successfully defended 332/7 even though Oman were 217/3 at one stage. Earlier, Sean Williams played a 142-run knock, which laid the foundation for Zimbabwe's victory.

Prajapati slams 103 for Oman

Despite losing Jatinder Singh early, Prajapati and Ilyas kept Oman afloat. The duo took Oman past 100 before Ilyas departed. Prajapati helped Oman cross the 150-run mark and reached his century in the 34th over. He ended up with a 103-run knock from 97 balls. His knock was laced with 12 fours and a six. He now has 893 runs in ODIs (two tons).

Second ODI ton for Prajapati

Before this match, Prajapati's only century in ODIs was against the USA in June 2022. He scored 103 off 115 balls in that match. He has slammed five fifties as well in his two-year-old career.

How did the match pan out?

Oman won the toss and elected to field. After adding 46 runs, Zimbabwe lost both openers Gumbie and Craig Ervine. Williams rebuilt the innings alongside Wessly Madhevere. The former took Zimbabwe past 200 with Sikandar Raza. Luke Jongwe's 43*(28) propelled Zimbabwe to 332/7. Prajapati slammed a match-changing ton for Oman. Aqib Ilyas and Aayan Khan too contributed, but Oman fell short (318/9).

