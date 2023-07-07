Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Pathum Nissanka slams his second consecutive ODI hundred

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 07, 2023 | 08:41 pm 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka slammed his third ODI ton (Image Source: twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka played a great hand against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. This was Nissanka's second consecutive century and his third ODI ton overall. He smoked a ton against Zimbabwe and continued that momentum against WI. Nissanka's 113-ball 104 helped SL reach WI's total of 243 in only 44.2 overs, registering an eight-wicket victory.

A sensational knock from Nissanka

Nissanka was in splendid form as he smoked a ton against Zimbabwe in the previous game. The opener started slow kept the scoreboard moving as the target wasn't big and it allowed him and Dimuth Karunaratne a lot of time to settle down. The opening duo stitched a 190-run partnership, which made things easy for the other batters. Nissanka was dismissed by Kevin Sinclair.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of his second consecutive century, the 25-year-old batted has raced to 1,241 runs in 33 ODIs at an impressive average of 41.36. Nissanka's overall tally includes three ODI tons and nine fifties. He has slammed 394 runs in seven matches in the CWC Qualifiers. Only Zimbabwe's Sean Williams with 600 runs has scored more than Nissanka in this tournament.

Nissanka's run since 2021

Nissanka made his debut in March 2021. Ever since 2021, he has scored the most runs for SL in this format. Nissanka has amassed 1,241 runs in 33 ODIs at 41.36. Charith Asalanka (1,057) is the only other SL batter to score 1,000-plus runs.

