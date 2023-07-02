Sports

2nd Ashes Test, Day 4: Australia on top of England

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 12:02 am 2 min read

Joe Root scored 18 in England's second innings (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are well on top of England on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Australia resumed the day on 130/2 before perishing for 279. Australia set England a target of 371. In response, England were reduced to 45/4 in the 13th over. However, Ben Duckett (50*) and Ben Stokes (29*) have stitched a valuable partnership to end the day (114/4).

England get the overnight batters in the morning

Usman Khawaja started Day 4 on 58* and went on to add another 19 runs to be dismissed for 77 by Stuart Broad. Khawaja managed to wear down the Englishmen with some shine and grind in the middle. Moments later, Steve Smith held out as England came back roaring. Smith scored a fine 62-ball 34. He was dismissed by Josh Tongue.

Travis Head falls prey to an excellent catch

With two wickets lost, Travis Head also walked back after Joe Root completed a superb catch in the short leg. Australia were reduced to 197/5 with Head's dismissal as Broad picked up his second scalp of the day.

Aussies show character to thwart England

England were enjoying themselves but Australia fought back as Cameron Green and Alex Carey brought their defensive plan to fruition. Green scored 18 from 67 balls and Carey slammed 21 from 73 balls. They shared a 42-run stand and frustrated the hosts. After the two were dismissed, Australia went on to add another 37 runs for the last three wickets.

Broad claims a four-fer for England

Broad was the bright spark for England. He finished with figures worth 4/65 from 24.5 overs. Broad has raced to 593 Test scalps at 27.63. Versus the Aussies, Broad now has 142 wickets at 28.88. Meanwhile, in England, he has 387 scalps under his belt.

Aussies reduced England to 45/4

Zak Crawley found the ball take a nick off his bat from a ball sliding down the leg bowled by Mitchell Starc. A full and inswinging delivery then saw Starc take out Ollie Pope's middle stump. A terrific short ball had Root unsettled as Pat Cummins got the third. A back-of-a-length delivery with a slightly scrambled seam saw Harry Brook get dismissed.

England show some teeth

Duckett, who scored a 98 in the first innings, was solid amidst the chaos at the other end. He is unbeaten on 50. Duckett played some solid strokes for fours and Stokes chipped in to support him from the other end.

