Katerina Siniakova wins the 2023 Bad Homburg Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 01, 2023 | 11:20 pm 2 min read

Katerina Siniakova beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Katerina Siniakova beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 to win the 2023 Bad Homburg Open crown on Saturday. The Bad Homburg Open in Germany is a WTA 250 tournament on the WTA Tour. The tournament was founded in 2020. Siniakova becomes the third champion here, joining the likes of Angelique Kerber (2021) and Caroline Garcia (2022). Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Siniakova doled out four aces to her Italian counterpart's one. The former clocked more double faults though (7-4). She had a 67% win on the first serve and a 44% win on the second serve. Siniakova converted five out of nine break points.

Siniakova's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Siniakova claimed a win versus Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The former won 6-3, 6-4. In the round of 16, Siniakova thumped Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4. In the quarter-finals, Siniakova stunned second seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. In the semis, she claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro. And now, she overcame Bronzetti.

A fourth career honor for Siniakova

Siniakova captured her fourth career title and first of the 2023 season. Siniakova entered the week placed world number 51 in the WTA Rankings in singles. Notably, she had not won a singles match since Indian Wells, having suffered a wrist injury in Miami. Siniakova featured in her first singles final since winning the 2022 Portoroz honor. She claimed her maiden grass-court title.

