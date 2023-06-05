2023 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches quarter-finals: Key stats
Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Sebastian Ofner in the third round of the 2023 French Open. Tsitsipas won the tie 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. With this victory, the Greek star has reached the quarters at Roland Garros for the third time. Notably, he was a runner-up here in Paris in 2021. Tsitsipas has looked solid so far and will be keen to continue his spell.
22-6 win-loss record for Tsitsipas at Roland Garros
Tsitsipas has now clocked a 22-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros to exceed his tally at the Australian Open (21-6). Tsitsipas had reached the 2023 Australian Open final. Overall, he has a record of 53-22 at Grand Slams, since making his debut in 2017. In terms of the head-to-head record versus Ofner, this was the first meeting between the pair.