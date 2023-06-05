Sports

2023 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

2023 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2023, 12:51 am 1 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Sebastian Ofner in the third round of the 2023 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Sebastian Ofner in the third round of the 2023 French Open. Tsitsipas won the tie 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. With this victory, the Greek star has reached the quarters at Roland Garros for the third time. Notably, he was a runner-up here in Paris in 2021. Tsitsipas has looked solid so far and will be keen to continue his spell.

22-6 win-loss record for Tsitsipas at Roland Garros

Tsitsipas has now clocked a 22-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros to exceed his tally at the Australian Open (21-6). Tsitsipas had reached the 2023 Australian Open final. Overall, he has a record of 53-22 at Grand Slams, since making his debut in 2017. In terms of the head-to-head record versus Ofner, this was the first meeting between the pair.