Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova beats Svitolina to reach second Slam final

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 07:52 pm 1 min read

Vondrousova won in straight sets (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina to reach the final of 2023 Wimbledon on July 13. The former claimed a straight-set win and won 6-3, 6-3 at the Centre Court. Vondrousova, who earlier qualified for her maiden Wimbledon semi-final, has reached the summit clash at Grand Slams for the second time. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Vondrousova won a total of 57 points and 20 winners in the match. She struck more aces (2) than that of Svitolina (0). The former had a win percentage of 81 and 44 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 57% of the receiving points. Notably, Svitolina covered a distance of 1,552.8 meters throughout the match.

Second appearance in a major final

As mentioned, Vondrousova has reached only her second final at Grand Slams. Her only other major final appearance was at the 2019 French Open where she lost to Ashleigh Barty, the former world number one. In the semi-final, The Czech star defeated Johanna Konta in straight sets. Before the ongoing tournament, Vondrousova had just one win at Wimbledon (2021).

