2023 Wimbledon: Andy Murray humbles Ryan Peniston, reaches second round

2023 Wimbledon: Andy Murray humbles Ryan Peniston, reaches second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 04, 2023 | 11:22 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Former world number one, Andy Murray thrashed Ryan Peniston to reach the second round of 2023 Wimbledon on July 4. Murray claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win after just over two hours. He has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. Notably, the Scot is vying for his third Wimbledon title, having won his last in 2016. Here are the stats.

Here are the match stats

Murray won a total of 88 points and 21 winners in the match. He struck more aces (5) than that of Peniston (2). Murray had a win percentage of 76 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 52% of the receiving points. Notably, Murray covered a distance of 3,299.1 meters throughout the match.

Sixth player with over 60 Wimbledon wins

Murray recorded his 61st win at Wimbledon. He is now 61-12 at this Grand Slam. As per Opta, Murray has become the sixth player in the Open Era to claim more than 60 men's singles wins at Wimbledon. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Pete Sampras are the other legends to have attained this feat.

A win percentage of 83.6 at Wimbledon

Murray now has a win percentage of 83.6 at Wimbledon. He has surpassed John McEnroe (83.5%) to have the seventh-highest win percentage on grass courts at Grand Slams among male players in the Open Era.

A two-time Wimbledon champion

Murray made his debut at Wimbledon in 2005. He has recorded four semi-final appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, and 2015). Murray has tasted success twice at Wimbledon. In 2013, he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. And then in 2016, he defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. He is also a runner-up here, losing to Federer in the final.

Murray's form in 2023

Murray has a 24-10 win-loss record in 2023 (men's singles) across tournaments in 2023. His win-loss record on the ATP Tour reads 9-9. All of his title wins this season have been on the ATP Challenger Tour circuit. He became the oldest grass-court champion in ATP Challenger history after winning the Surbiton Trophy. Recently, he won the ATP Challenger in Nottingham.

