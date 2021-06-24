Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray selected for Great Britain

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 04:56 pm

Andy Murray has been selected by Team Britain for the Tokyo Games

Andy Murray has been selected for Great Britain's tennis team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year-old, who has been given a wildcard at the 2021 Wimbledon event, will play in the men's singles alongside Dan Evans. He will also team up with Joe Salisbury in the doubles event. Here are further details on the same.

Players

Players set to represent Great Britain in tennis

Men's singles: Dan Evans, Andy Murray. Women's singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson. Men's doubles: Dan Evans and Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray. Women's doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson. Mixed doubles: Yet to be confirmed.

Olympics

Murray beat Federer and Del Potro at Olympic finals

Former world number one Murray will be aiming to win a third consecutive Olympic gold medal. He won gold medals in 2012 and 2016. At the 2012 London Olympics, Murray overcame Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he overcame Juan Martin del Potro. Murray won the tie 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Wimbledon

Murray will hope to do well at the Wimbledon

Men's singles tennis ace Murray is ranked 124 in the world. He will be a crowd-puller at the prestigious event. The former Wimbledon champion and world number one had undergone two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 respectively. That took a toll on his career but what matters is that Murray is back on the court and will want o make his presence felt.

Reaction

The Olympics mean a huge amount to me: Andy Murray

Murray said that the Olympics means a lot to him and it will be a massive honor to compete once again. "The Olympics mean a huge amount to me, it's a massive honor to be able to compete at fourth games," Murray said. "Leading Team GB out at the opening ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career."

Information

Olympics to start from July 24 onwards

The 2020 Olympics was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global sporting event will start from July 23 onwards and end on August 8.