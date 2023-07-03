Sports

2023 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic reaches second round, extends unbeaten run

Written by Parth Dhall July 03, 2023 | 09:51 pm 2 min read

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic thrashed Pedro Cachin to reach the second round of 2023 Wimbledon on July 3. The former world number claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) win in over two hours. Notably, Djokovic has qualified for the Wimbledon second round in every edition he has featured (2005-2023). He entered the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Djokovic won a total of 106 points and 45 winners in the match. He struck more aces (13) than that of Cachin (10). Djokovic had a win percentage of 77 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 42% of the receiving points. Notably, Djokovic covered a distance of 2,928 meters throughout the match.

Djokovic favorite to win the title again

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Djokovic last lost at Wimbledon 2,182 days ago

Djokovic's last defeat at Wimbledon came 2,182 days ago. He last lost a Wimbledon match in 2016. Sam Querrey defeated Djokovic in the third round. It was his first defeat before the quarter-finals of a major since the 2009 French Open.

Djokovic remains unbeaten at majors in 2023

Djokovic has been in sensational form in 2023 by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. Therefore, his win-loss record remains 15-0 at the Grand Slams this year. Overall, he started the year dominantly by winning the Adelaide International. He defeated USA's Sebastian Korda in the finals. Djokovic has a 32-4 win-loss record, having bagged three trophies this year.

Djokovic can equal Margaret Court

Djokovic clinched his 23rd career Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 French Open. Courtesy of this, he surpassed Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slams to date. Djokovic is already the most successful men's singles player. At Roland Garros, he equaled Serena Williams, who also has 23 majors. At Wimbledon, the former can emulate Margaret Court, who sits atop with 24 majors.

